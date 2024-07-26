AD
Entertainment News

Zendaya, Mick Jagger, Spike Lee and more celebrate at Paris pre-Olympics event

todayJuly 26, 2024

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Hollywood rolled up to the City of Lights in a big way Thursday evening at the Prelude to the Olympics event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton museum.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlize Theron and tennis champ Serena Williams were two of the co-chairs for the event, which drew a galaxy of stars including Zendaya, Queen Latifah and Jeremy Allen White; music superstars Snoop Dogg and Mick Jagger; and Oscar winner Spike Lee.

The trade says the celebration of “sports, culture, music, fashion and art” was hosted by Louis Vuitton men’s creative director and recording artist Pharrell Williams and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

Athletes including LeBron James, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka were also on hand, as were Lee’s fellow filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Jon M. Chu, Baz Luhrmann and Everything Everywhere‘s co-director Daniel Kwan.

Also ready to party the night before the 2024 opening ceremony was writer-director Judd Apatow and his 40-Year-Old Virgin scene stealer, Elizabeth Banks, as well as comedian John Mulaney and Zac Efron, according to THR.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

