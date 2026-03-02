AD
Entertainment News

Zendaya, Tom Holland are married, stylist claims

March 2, 2026

Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ at The Old Sessions House on Dec. 5, 2021, in London. (Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

Zendaya and Tom Holland have tied the knot, according to stylist Law Roach.

The famed celebrity stylist behind many of Zendaya’s looks opened up on the Actor Awards red carpet on Sunday when asked about the couple’s seemingly impending marriage.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Roach said while speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

“Is that true?” asked the reporter, to which Roach responded, “It’s very true.”

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Zendaya and Holland.

The couple’s engagement was confirmed by People last year after Zendaya was photographed wearing a large diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The celebrity couple met in 2016 while filming the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Holland starred as the superhero and Zendaya starred as “MJ,” or Michelle Jones-Watson.

Holland seemed to indicate a romance with Zendaya in 2021, wishing her a happy birthday in an Instagram post.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx,” wrote Holland in the post.

The photo showed Holland in full Spider-Man gear while Zendaya rested her chin on his shoulder and raised a camera to a mirror.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

