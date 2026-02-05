Ziggy Marley pays tribute to dad Bob Marley with new song

Bob Marley performing live on stage at the Brighton Leisure Centre, July 1980. (Photo by Mike Prior/Redferns)

Reggae legend Bob Marley would have turned 81 on Friday, and in celebration of his father, Grammy-winning singer Ziggy Marley has dropped the new song “Many Mourn For Bob.”

The track is the first song Ziggy has ever written specifically dedicated to his father, who passed away in 1986 at age 45, when Ziggy was 12. An accompanying video features photos of Bob from Ziggy’s childhood.

According to a press release, Ziggy was inspired to write the song while producing the 2024 Marley biopic Marley: One Love.

“‘Many Mourn For Bob’ is a reflection on my father from the deepest parts of my heart and subconscious mind born from rediscovering him with new eyes,” says Ziggy.

“Many Mourn For Bob” is now available via digital outlets.

The song will appear on Ziggy’s upcoming ninth studio album, Brightside, which is being released April 18 for Record Store Day and digitally on May 1.