‘Zootopia 2’ final trailer finds snake in the city, shows off new Shakira song

Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

The final trailer for Zootopia 2 has arrived.

Walt Disney Animation Studios released the new trailer for the upcoming animated film on Monday.

Zootopia 2 finds rookie detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, once again voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, following the trail of “a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down,” according to its official synopsis. “To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

The mysterious reptile is pit viper Gary De’Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan. The trailer finds Gary De’Snake running in to Judy and Nick at the new mayor’s Zootennial Gala.

“Snakes aren’t the bad guys. I have to set things right, and when I do, my family will finally be able to come home,” Gary De’Snake tells Judy, right before Nick hits him on the back of the head with a frying pan.

Oscar winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard directed the film, which has a voice cast that includes Fortune Feimster, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson and Nate Torrence.

Also joining the film are Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who lend their voices to the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia.

The trailer also includes the new original song “Zoo,” performed by Shakira. The singer reprises her role as Zootopia’s biggest pop star, Gazelle, in the sequel film. Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin wrote and produced “Zoo” with Shakira, and both men appear in film in special cameo roles as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin. The single for “Zoo” releases on Oct. 10.

Zootopia 2 comes to theaters on Nov. 26.

