‘Zootopia 2’ teaser trailer shows Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps solving a new case

todayMay 20, 2025

Disney

The teaser trailer for Zootopia 2 has arrived.

Disney released the teaser trailer for the animated sequel on Tuesday, which finds Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, voiced by Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin, hanging out with a new character named Gary De’Snake. He is a mysterious pit viper voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

“Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

ABC Audio spoke with Goodwin at the 2025 Disney Upfront, where she said it was amazing to get to return to the character of Judy Hopps.

“She’s the best,” Goodwin said. “I can’t generally watch myself. I think a lot of actors are like this. Zootopia‘s one I can watch again and again, and had to, having children. And I have to say, that made it easier to slip right back in, because I was like, oh, I really get who this character is now. I’ve seen the movie a hundred times.”

Disney Animation chief and creative officer Jared Bush wrote and directed Zootopia 2. He promises a larger world for fans to explore.

“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia,” Bush said. “Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.”

Shakira returns to voice Gazelle in the sequel, while Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson join the cast.

Zootopia 2 arrives in theaters on Nov. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

