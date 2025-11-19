AD
ZZ Top announces first European tour in two years

todayNovember 19, 2025

ZZ Top The Big One! tour admat/(courtesy of ZZ Top)

ZZ Top is headed overseas in 2026. The Texas rockers have announced dates for The Big One! tour, their first European trek in two years.

The 23-show tour will have them hitting 13 countries, with a mix of festival appearances and headlining dates. The tour starts June 13 in Estonia and hits Finland, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland and France before wrapping July 25 in Cadiz, Spain, which is one of several shows in that country.

“We love playing for European audiences as they’re among the most energetic and enthusiastic we’ve encountered over the course of the past five decades,” ZZ Top frontman Billy F Gibbons says. 

He adds, “We predict a circumstance of direct communication because there’s no language barrier when the common parlance is to let it rock.”

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at ZZTop.com.

The announcement of the European shows follows the news that ZZ Top will be playing several dates in 2026 with country star Dwight Yoakam. Their Dos Amigos Tour kicks off March 26 in Brookings, South Dakota.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

