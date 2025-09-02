ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard to rejoin Elevation tour after missing several shows 

Frank Beard of ZZ Top performs at Stiefel Theatre on August 06, 2025 in Salina, Kansas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard is set to return to the road after taking a second leave of absence from the band.

According to the band’s management, Beard has been missing from the tour for a few weeks in order to “address a medical issue that necessitated his return to Texas.” After missing “a number of dates” on ZZ Top’s Elevation tour, management says the issue “has been resolved” and he’s been cleared to return.

“The doctors did what they did so now I’m able to do what I do,” says Beard. “Happy that It’s back to band business as usual.”

Beard’s return to the road will take place Thursday in Tulsa; he’s expected to complete the tour, which runs until November.

A complete list of dates can be found at ZZTop.com.

This is the second time Beard has taken a break from touring due to health issues. Back in March, Beard “temporarily stepped away” from the tour to deal with some health problems. It was later revealed that he was suffering from “foot and ankle issues” and rejoined the tour in June.