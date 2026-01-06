ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons confirms band was offered $1 million each to shave their beards

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top performs on stage at Viejas Casino & Resort on November 02, 2025 in Alpine, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons has confirmed a story that the band members were once offered $1 million to shave off their iconic beards.

In an interview with Jay Mohr’s Mohr Stories podcast, Gibbons said it’s true that they were offered the money to shave their beards for a Super Bowl commercial. When asked if it was razor company Gillette, Gibbons confirmed that it was, but noted, “They deny it.”

“It was a million dollars per man,” Gibbons said, before revealing why they turned down the money. He explained that they went to their publicist Bob Merlis with the offer, and he was the one who gave them a reason to reconsider.

“He said, ‘The money’s good, you might as well consider doing it, but I’m not so sure you guys — any of you guys — know what’s under there,’” Gibbons said. “So we passed. We passed, and our fans loved it. Word got out.”

Gibbons and ZZ Top have a busy 2026 ahead of them. Gibbons kicks off a tour with the BFG Band on Jan. 20 in Napa, California. Then ZZ Top will hit the road on the Big One! tour starting March 21 in Abilene, Texas. They are also headlining the Dos Amigos tour with Dwight Yoakam, which consists of 15 shows starting March 26 in Brookings, South Dakota.

ZZ Top is also bringing their the Big One! tour to Europe, which will be their first European tour in two years. The trek starts June 13 in Estonia.

A complete list of ZZ Top dates can be found at ZZTop.com.