ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons named grand marshal of Atlanta’s Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR event

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

ZZ Top guitarist Billy F Gibbons has been named grand marshal for Atlanta Motor Speedway’s upcoming Ambetter Health 400, the main event of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend, Feb. 21-23.

The Ambetter Health 400 will go down on Feb. 23, with Gibbons helping to kick off the race by declaring the classic race intro, “Drivers, start your engines.”

Ticket info can be found at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

Gibbons is currently on tour with his band the BFGs. The trek hits Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, with dates confirmed through Feb. 20 in Bristol, Tennessee. A complete list of shows can be found at billygibbons.com.

In addition, ZZ Top will hit the road starting March 5 in Dotham, Alabama, with the tour set to run until Aug. 23 in Richmond, British Columbia. Tour dates can be found at zztop.com.