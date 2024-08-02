ZZ Top’s first five albums featured in new high fidelity vinyl box set

Rhino

ZZ Top’s first five albums have been compiled into their first-ever high fidelity vinyl box set.

ZZ Top From The Top: 1971-1976 features high-end vinyl reissues of 1971’s ZZ Top’s First Album, 1972’s Rio Grande Mud, 1973’s Tres Hombres, 1975’s Fandago! and 1976’s Tejas. All copies are cut from the original stereo master tapes and pressed on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl.

The set, which features liner notes by James Austin in conversation with ZZ Top vocalist/guitarist Billy F. Gibbons, is housed in a faux leather hardshell slipcase and includes a ZZ Top slipmat.

The limited-edition ZZ Top From The Top: 1971-1976 is available now exclusively at rhino.com, with only 2,000 copies available.

ZZ Top has a busy touring schedule for the rest of 2024. Their next show is Aug. 9 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. A complete list of dates can be found at zztop.com.