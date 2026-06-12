11 victims in Midland, Texas, shooting; at least 1 dead: Officials

(MIDLAND, Texas) — At least 11 victims were reported in an active shooter situation in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning, with at least one victim dead, according to Midland Mayor Lori Blong.

The suspected shooter is also dead following a standoff with police, Midland city officials said.

“The scene remains active and has not been cleared,” city officials said in a statement.

Nine victims have been taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, where four are undergoing surgery and five are listed in stable condition, hospital officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.