AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

11 victims in Midland, Texas, shooting; at least 1 dead: Officials

todayJune 12, 2026

Background
share close
AD

(MIDLAND, Texas) — At least 11 victims were reported in an active shooter situation in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning, with at least one victim dead, according to Midland Mayor Lori Blong.

The suspected shooter is also dead following a standoff with police, Midland city officials said.

“The scene remains active and has not been cleared,” city officials said in a statement.

Nine victims have been taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, where four are undergoing surgery and five are listed in stable condition, hospital officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%