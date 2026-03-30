AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

15-year-old student allegedly shoots teacher at high school in Texas: Sheriff

todayMarch 30, 2026

Background
share close
AD

(COMAL COUNTY, Texas) — A 15-year-old boy allegedly shot a teacher at his Texas high school on Monday morning, authorities said.

The suspect died at the scene at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Comal County, about 30 miles north of San Antonio, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said.

A teacher, a female, was taken to a San Antonio hospital in unknown condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The school was placed on lockdown and students were evacuated to be reunited with their parents, authorities said.

“There is no ongoing threat to students,” the sheriff’s department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%