19 injured in crowd stampede at South Carolina motorcycle festival

At least 19 people were injured when a stampede broke out, May 24, 2026, at the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, according to police. (Horry County Fire Rescue)

(ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C.) –At least 19 people were injured early Sunday in a crowd stampede at an annual motorcycle festival in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, authorities said.

The incident at the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival occurred just after 1 a.m. local time near a stage at the event. Police suspect it was started by an individual who suddenly began running through the crowd, officials said.

“At no time were there any confirmed fights, weapons, or direct threats to public safety. The situation appears to have been triggered when an individual began running, causing a brief chain reaction within the crowd that lasted only seconds,” Atlantic Beach Interim Town Manager Titus Leaks said in a statement.

Leaks said that police officers assigned to crowd control at the event in Atlantic Beach, about 17 miles north of Myrtle Beach, quickly calmed the panicked crowd and restored order.

In an earlier online statement, Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) referred to the stampede as a “mass casualty incident.”

HCFR reported that 19 people were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries and three people were hospitalized.

Leaks said that once the situation was stabilized, the event resumed normal operations.

“First and foremost, we want to express our sincere concern for anyone who was injured or impacted,” Leaks said. “Any situation where individuals are harmed is taken seriously, and our thoughts are with those affected as they recover. The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors remains our highest priority.”

The Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival has been held every Memorial Day weekend for the past 40 years, attracting visitors and motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country, officials said.

Last year’s event was marred by several high-profile incidents, including a party boat shooting in Little River and multiple fights that sent several people to the hospital, according to ABC affiliate station WCIV in Charleston, South Carolina.