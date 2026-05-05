2 hikers injured in bear attack at Yellowstone National Park

The wooden entrance sign to Yellowstone National Park, USA. (Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(MYSTIC FALLS, Wyo.) — Two hikers were injured in a bear attack at Yellowstone National Park, prompting some areas of the park to close, the National Park Service said.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful in Wyoming, the park service said.

The two hikers “sustained injuries by one or more bears,” the park service said in a press release on Tuesday.

National Park Service emergency services personnel responded, and the incident remains under investigation, the park service said.

No additional details were released, including the condition of the hikers or the type of bear suspected in the attack.

Some areas of the national park are temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation.

The last bear attack in Yellowstone was in September 2025, when a 29-year-old man was injured by a grizzly bear while hiking alone near Turbid Lake.

The last deadly bear attack occurred in 2015, in the Lake Village area of Yellowstone, the park service said.