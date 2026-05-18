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National News

3 adults killed in shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego; both suspects dead: Police

todayMay 18, 2026

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Police cordon off an area close to the Islamic Center of San Diego after reports of an active shooter on Monday, May 18, 2026. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

(SAN DIEGO) — Three adult men, one of whom was a security guard, were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, authorities said.

The security guard appeared to play a “pivotal role” in keeping the shooting from being worse, police said at a news conference.

Both suspects, who are teenagers, are dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

All children are safe, police said.

Photos show children being evacuated from the area.

Police said the shooting is currently being considered a hate crime since it took place at a mosque.

The Islamic Center of San Diego says it is the largest mosque in San Diego County.

“We strongly condemn this horrifying act of violence,” Tazheen Nizam, the executive director of the San Diego chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this attack. No one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying at an elementary school.”

In New York City, the NYPD said there’s “no known nexus to NYC or specific threats to NYC houses of worship,” but the department said it is increasing officer deployments to mosques “out of an abundance of caution.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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