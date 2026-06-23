3-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Florida: Sheriff

Stock image of car air conditioning ventilation grille. (aire images/Getty Images)

(RIVERVIEW, Fla.) — A 3-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car in Florida, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to a home in Riverview, just outside of Tampa, at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday after the boy’s father found him unresponsive in a parked car, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The temperature hit a scorching 95 degrees in Riverview on Saturday, and with humidity, it felt hotter than 100 degrees.

It’s not clear how long the boy was in the car.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister called the death a “tragedy” and warned, “A vehicle can reach lethal temperatures within minutes.”

“We urge every parent and caregiver in our community to make hot vehicle safety a priority,” the sheriff said in a statement. “Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even for a moment.”

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

At least eight children have died in hot cars so far this year in the U.S., according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org. Last year, at least 37 children died in hot cars across the country, KidsAndCars.org said.

Click here for what to know to keep your children safe.

ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.