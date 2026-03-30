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Rev Rock Report

50 years of Steve Miller Band’s ‘Fly Like An Eagle’ celebrated with limited-edition picture disc

todayMarch 30, 2026

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Steve Miller Band’s ‘Fly Like An Eagle’ (UMe)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Steve Miller Band’s ninth studio album, Fly Like An Eagle, a milestone that will be marked with a special release.

A limited-edition picture disc pressing of the album will be released on May 15, 50 years to the day of the original album’s release. It will feature the album’s cover on side A, with a rare photo of Miller from the album’s recording sessions on side B.

Fly Like An Eagle (Picture Disc) is available for preorder now.

Fly Like An Eagle was a huge commercial success for Steve Miller Band, thanks to three hit singles: the title track, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100; “Take The Money And Run,” which peaked at #11; and “Rock ‘n Me,” which went to #1, becoming the band’s second chart topper following 1973’s “The Joker.”

The album went on to be certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA. In 2025, it was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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