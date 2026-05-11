Aaron Paul joins ‘Fallout’ season 3 cast

A photo of Aaron Paul. (Prime Video)

Aaron Paul is joining the cast of Fallout.

Prime Video has announced that the Breaking Bad star is set to join the ensemble of the hit video game series adaptation during its third season. This casting announcement was made ahead of Amazon’s annual upfront presentation on Monday.

Additionally, cast members Annabel O’Hagan and Dave Register are being upped to series regulars for season 3. They join Frances Turner, who was promoted to series regular in season 2 and remains on as a regular for season 3.

Fallout tells the story of the “haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” according to an official description from Prime Video. “Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as the creators, executive producers and showrunners of Fallout. Paul will be reunited with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy on this new project, with whom he previously worked with on Westworld.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan and Moisés Arias also star in the series.