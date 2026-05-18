‘Adventure Time: Side Quests’ gets Disney+, Hulu release date

The key art for ‘Adventure Time: Side Quests.’ (Disney)

Adventure Time: Side Quests now has a streaming home and release date.

The upcoming animated TV series and latest Adventure Time spinoff will debut to Disney+ and Hulu on June 29.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, Adventure Time: Side Quests was originally announced at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The original Adventure Time series ran for 10 seasons on Cartoon Network while its other spinoffs, Adventure Time: Distant Lands and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, were released on HBO Max.

Billed as a companion to the original series, Adventure Time: Side Quests follows “young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo — partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt along the way,” according to its official synopsis.

This new series was designed to introduce a new generation of fans to the Adventure Time universe through what are described as lighter, self-contained adventures. It also strives to give “existing fans more of what they love” through standalone, “silly quests and playful challenges.”

Sasha Knight will take on the voice of Finn the Human while John DiMaggio returns to voice Jake the Dog. Fan-favorite characters Ice King, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline and BMO are also set to appear in the new series. They’re voiced by Tom Kenny, Hynden Walch, Olivia Olson and Niki Yang, respectively.

Nate Cash serves as showrunner and an executive producer on Adventure Time: Side Quests.

“Making Side Quests felt like making the original Adventure Time, which felt like hanging out with art school buddies making professional cartoons. That sounds like a big sandwich of feelings, and it was! You’re going to love these NEW adventures with Finn & Jake!” Cash said in a press release.

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