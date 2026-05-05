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Buck Country Music News

Alan Jackson will be at the Ryman for the National Memorial Day Concert

todayMay 5, 2026

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Alan Jackson (John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Alan Jackson will perform at the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert from the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. 

Jamey Johnson, an eight-year member of the Marine Corps Reserve, is also set to sing from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, along with Mickey Guyton. 

The 37-year tradition will air live on Sunday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, American Forces Network and YouTube. The 90-minute show will be hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise.

Alan’s appearance will take place a little more than a month before the star-studded, sold-out conclusion of his touring career on June 27 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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