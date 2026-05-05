Alan Jackson will be at the Ryman for the National Memorial Day Concert

Alan Jackson (John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Alan Jackson will perform at the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert from the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Jamey Johnson, an eight-year member of the Marine Corps Reserve, is also set to sing from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, along with Mickey Guyton.

The 37-year tradition will air live on Sunday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, American Forces Network and YouTube. The 90-minute show will be hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise.

Alan’s appearance will take place a little more than a month before the star-studded, sold-out conclusion of his touring career on June 27 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.