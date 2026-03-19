Alaska Airlines flight, FedEx cargo plane nearly collide at Newark airport: Radar data

A traffic tower is seen at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 14, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — An Alaska Airlines 737 and a FedEx 777 cargo plane nearly collided as they attempted to land on intersecting runways at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, according to radar data from FlightRadar24.

The incident happened around 8:17 p.m. Tuesday as the Alaska flight arrived from Portland, Oregon, and the FedEx plane arrived from Memphis, Tennessee, according to the data.

Air traffic control told the Alaska plane to go around seconds before it touched down while the plane was just 150 feet in the air, according to air traffic control audio and FlightRadar24 data. Meanwhile, the FedEx plane continued its landing on the intersecting runway.

Preliminary data from Flightradar24 shows the Alaska plane cleared the FedEx plane by just 300 to 325 feet.

Alaska Airlines and FedEx did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.