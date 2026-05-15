Albums from Joni Mitchell, Cher and Dusty Springfield get high fidelity audio release

Joni Mitchell’s ‘Court and Spark’ High Fidelity audiophile reissue. (Rhino)

Classic albums by Joni Mitchell, Dusty Springfield and Cher are the latest to get an audio upgrade as part of Rhino’s High Fidelity audiophile series.

The reissues include Mitchell’s album Court and Spark, Springfield’s Dusty in Memphis and Cher’s 3614 Jackson Highway.

Originally released in 1974, Court and Spark was Mitchell’s biggest commercial hit, peaking at #2 on the Billboard Albums chart, thanks in part to her highest-charting single, “Help Me.” Meanwhile, 1969’s Dusty in Memphis, a fusion of pop and R&B, would go on to be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the National Recording Registry. Cher’s 3614 Jackson Highway had the superstar covering several well known songs, and while it wasn’t a commercial hit when it was released in 1969, it did receive positive reviews from critics.

All three reissues have been cut from the original master tapes and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl. Each are limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies.

All are available now at Rhino.com.

These albums are just the latest in a string of releases that have been part of the Rhino High Fidelity audiophile series. Others include Stevie Nicks’ Bella Donna, The Cars’ 1978 self-titled debut, INXS’ Kick, The Velvet Underground’s Loaded and The Stooges’ Fun House.