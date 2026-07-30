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Rev Rock Report

Alice in Chains reissuing ‘﻿Unplugged’﻿ album on vinyl

todayJuly 30, 2026

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Alice in Chains’ ‘Unplugged’ album artwork. (Columbia Records)

Alice in Chains is reissuing the band’s 1996 Unplugged live album on vinyl in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The LP is available to preorder now via Alice’s webstore. It marks the first time the album has been available on vinyl in the U.S.

Alice in Chains recorded Unplugged as part of the MTV Unplugged series. The set includes stripped-down performances of songs including “Rooster,” “Down in a Hole,” “Would?” and “Angry Chair.”

Alice went on hiatus for months following the ﻿Unplugged﻿ performance, and vocalist Layne Staley died in 2002. The band reformed in 2006 with new singer William DuVall.

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Written by: ABC News

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