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National News

All 4 on board killed in medical plane crash in New Mexico: Officials

todayMay 14, 2026

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A Beechcraft C90 King Air (Marko Hannula/Getty Images)

(RUIDOSO, N.M.) — All four people on board a small medical plane were killed when the flight crashed near Ruidoso, New Mexico, early Thursday, according to a local official.

The Beechcraft King Air 90 had departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport when it crashed around 4 a.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“All four individuals have been confirmed deceased at the scene,” Jason Burns, the manager of Lincoln County, where the Sierra Blanca Regional Airport is located, said at a news conference.

The crash was in a remote, wooded area, according to FlightRadar24. Fire officials, law enforcement and other agencies responded to a fire associated with the crash in the Capitan Mountain area, Burns said.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families, loved ones, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives,” Burns said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate, the FAA said.

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Written by: ABC News

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