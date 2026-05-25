American Music Awards 2026: ‘Golden’ is song of the year, Fergie reunites with Black Eyed Peas

EJAE and Rei Ami of HUNTR/X, winners of the Song of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Vocal Performance awards for ‘Golden,’ pose in the press room during the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

After winning a Golden Globe, a Grammy and an Oscar, “Golden” proved it still hasn’t lost its shine.

The KPop Demon Hunters hit was named song of the year at the American Music Awards, which aired live from Las Vegas Monday night. Accepting the award were two of the three voices of HUNTR/X, EJAE and Rei Ami, the latter of whom was celebrating her birthday. “I’m gonna make this quick ’cause I have to pee so bad,” she told the crowd before her speech. “Golden” also won best pop song and best vocal performance.

Meanwhile, sombr’s “back to friends” was named best rock/alternative song, while his debut album I Barely Know Her was named best rock/alternative album. The singer also performed his single “Homewrecker,” which ended with him completely drenched in water raining down on him from the ceiling.

BTS, who opened the show with a pre-recorded live performance, was named artist of the year, and their song “SWIM” was named song of the summer. Teddy Swims performed his latest single “Mr. Know It All,” while New Kids on the Block, who currently have a Las Vegas residency, sang their classic “You Got It (The Right Stuff).” And 30 years after winning best new artist, Hootie & The Blowfish returned to perform “Hold My Hand” and “Only Wanna Be With You.”

The show also featured an unexpected reunion. In the category of best throwback song, the nominees were three songs that had recently experienced a resurgence on TikTok and other social media platforms: “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls, “Rock That Body” by Black Eyed Peas and “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes.

When “Rock That Body” was named the winner, Black Eyed Peas members will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo took the stage with none other than Fergie, who’d left the group in 2018. It was the first time in years that all four had appeared together publicly.

Fergie thanked the fans for reviving the song via TikTok, “so that my son would put our song on his playlist,” and then yelled, “Hi Axl! ‘Rock That Body!’ We did it!” Fergie shares son Axl Jack Duhamel with her former husband, Josh Duhamel.

The show closed with newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Idol receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and performing his classics “Eyes Without a Face” and “Dancing With Myself.”