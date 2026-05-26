American Music Awards 2026: The winners

AD

The 2026 American Music Awards took place Monday in Las Vegas. Here are the winners:

Artist of the year

BTS

New artist of the year

KATSEYE

Album of the year

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Song of the year

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Collaboration of the year

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Social song of the year

Tyla – “CHANEL”

Best music video

KATSEYE – “Gnarly”

Best soundtrack

KPop Demon Hunters

Tour of the year

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Breakout tour

Benson Boone – American Heart World Tour

Breakthrough album of the year

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Best throwback song

Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”

Best vocal performance

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Song of the summer

BTS – “SWIM”

Best male pop artist

Justin Bieber

Best female pop artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Breakthrough pop artist

KATSEYE

Best pop song

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Best pop album

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Best male country artist

Morgan Wallen

Best female country artist

Ella Langley

Best country duo or group

Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough country artist

Sam Barber

Best country song

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Best country album

Megan Moroney – Cloud 9

Best male hip-hop artist

Kendrick Lamar

Best female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

Breakthrough hip-hop artist

Monaleo

Best hip-hop song

Cardi B – “ErrTime”

Best hip-hop album

Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?

Best male R&B artist

Bruno Mars

Best female R&B artist

SZA

Breakthrough R&B artist

Leon Thomas

Best R&B song

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Best R&B album

Bruno Mars – The Romantic

Best male Latin artist

Bad Bunny

Best female Latin artist

Shakira

Best Latin duo or group

Fuerza Regida

Breakthrough Latin artist

Kapo

Best Latin song

Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”

Best Latin album

KAROL G – Tropicoqueta

Best rock/alternative artist

Twenty One Pilots

Breakthrough rock/alternative artist

sombr

Best rock/alternative song

sombr – “back to friends”

Best rock/alternative album

sombr – I Barely Know Her

Best dance/electronic artist

David Guetta

Best male K-pop artist

BTS

Best female K-pop artist

TWICE

Best Afrobeats artist

Tyla

Best Americana/folk artist

Noah Kahan