Andy Grammer and wife make rap video to announce they’re expecting third child

Aijia Grammer and Andy Grammer attend The Drop: Andy Grammer at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on Oct. 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Andy Grammer found a unique way to announce that he and his singer/songwriter wife, Aijia Grammer, are expecting a third child: a rap video.

In the video, Aijia shows off her baby bump and raps about being nauseous and having to throw up all the time, referring to herself as “Miss Barfy Barf.” She then goes on to rap that she didn’t want to have another child because she was so sick with her last two pregnancies, but she’s happy that it’s another girl.

“I swore I wasn’t gon’ do it, last time would be the last time/ I didn’t wanna go through it, knocked up is not a fun vibe/ I’m seasick here on the couch now, yeah I think I hate all men/ but for a little girl, here we go again!”

Andy is then shown holding a bunch of sonograms while he, Aijia and their two daughters, Louie and Izzy, jump up and down on the couch while chanting, “Here we go again!”

“We were trying to make music and accidentally made another girl!” Andy captioned the video.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Louisiana “Louie” K Grammer is 8, while Israel “Izzy” Blue Grammer is 6.