Anthropic sues Trump administration after clash over AI use

todayMarch 9, 2026

The Anthropic logo displayed on the stage during the company’s Builder Summit in Bengaluru, India, on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (Samyukta Lakshmi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Artificial-intelligence firm Anthropic sued the Trump administration on Monday over the Pentagon’s choice to designate it a “supply-chain risk,” legal filings show.

A spokesperson for Anthropic said the legal action “does not change our longstanding commitment to harnessing AI to protect our national security, but this is a necessary step to protect our business, our customers, and our partners.”

A Department of Defense spokesperson told ABC News: “As a matter of Department of War policy, we do not comment on litigation.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

