Appeals court blocks removal of transgender troops, but allows restrictions on recruits

The E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Court House, home of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, DC (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A federal appeals court on Monday concluded that the Trump administration’s transgender military ban is likely unconstitutional and “appears to be driven by the bare desire to harm a politically unpopular group.”

In a 2-1 decision, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s decision blocking the Department of Defense from removing current servicemembers because of their gender dysphoria.

The decision only applies to the service members who sued the administration and does not bar the Pentagon from blocking transgender people from joining the military.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.