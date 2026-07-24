As they kick off summer tour, Goo Goo Dolls will ‘never get tired’ of singing ‘Iris’

Goo Goo Dolls perform on ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026′ (Disney/Chris Willard)

Goo Goo Dolls kick off a summer tour with Neon Trees Friday in Lincoln, California. Also on Friday, they’ll release a 20th anniversary edition of their 2006 album Let Love In. As for new music, it’s not clear if fans will get to hear any on this tour.

Frontman John Rzeznik told ABC Audio that they’ve got something in the works, but he hasn’t decided if they’ll debut any of the new material on the road.

“You know what? I got a couple of new songs, but nothing’s released, so I’m not sure whether to do it or not,” he said. “I mean, I wanna finish the record that I’m working on now.”

But the tour comes at a very good time for Goo Goo Dolls: They’re more popular than ever, thanks to the continued success of their signature song, “Iris.” Credit in part to the recent “What were you like in the ’90s?” trend, the song’s racked up over 6 billion streams and counting worldwide. John says he can see that reflected in their audiences.

“Definitely, I’ve noticed more people at the shows, y’know? And younger people too,” he told ABC Audio. “So it’s cool.”

What’s also cool is the reaction the band gets every night when they kick into “Iris.”

“I love it,” John says. “I love it, and when the crowd rises up a little bit, it’s an amazing feeling. I don’t get tired of it and I have to make sure that I’m grateful about it.”

“So I’m always grateful for that song because it’s like, I’m going to be able to send my kid to college because of that!”

The tour wraps up Sept. 6 in Uncasville, Connecticut.