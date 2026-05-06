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At Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Josh Groban joked that he’s ‘surprised’ that he got engaged

todayMay 6, 2026

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Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen attend Josh’s Walk of Fame Star ceremony on May 6, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Josh Groban received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday afternoon, and in his thank-you speech, he poked fun at himself by claiming that he’s surprised he actually managed to get engaged to his girlfriend, stage actress Natalie McQueen.

While reminiscing about a magic store that used to exist near his star’s location, Josh said, “If I was lucky, my parents would take me to the Hollywood magic store … and I would astound and annoy friends and relatives at dinner tables with my tricks.”

“Yes, when I wasn’t singing show tunes in my bedroom, I was practicing magic,” Josh said self-deprecatingly, as the crowd snickered.

He then laughed, “So you can imagine my surprise that I’m now engaged to be married to the coolest, most wonderful, beautiful inside and out woman. Natalie, you are my North Star. Thank you for everything, I love you every much.”

During his speech, Josh also thanked his family, discussed how important the culture of LA was — and still is — to him and how vital it is for him to support arts education now via his Find Your Light Foundation. 

When he noticed that the nearby Pantages Theater was displaying a “congratulations Josh Groban” message,” he joked, “I feel like this is just an elaborate prank, and I’m just waiting for the shoe to drop. But thank you, Pantages, for introducing me to Riverdance in 1996. I’m still obsessed.”

Prior to taking the stage, guest spears including Josh Gad, producer David Foster and actor/comedian Ben Schwartz offered tributes to Josh and his talent.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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