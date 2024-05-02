AD
National News

Authorities arrest suspect in killing of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

todayMay 2, 2024

Chicago Police Dept.

(CHICAGO) — The Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Xavier L. Tate Jr. into custody on suspicion of the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca.

Tate Jr. was found Wednesday night in the Chicago suburb of Glendale Heights, Illinois, police said.

The 30-year-old officer was still wearing his uniform when he was heading home from his shift early Sunday morning when was shot and killed two days before his 31st birthday, according to authorities.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said Huesca’s death was the result of “an act of unconscionable gun violence in our city.”

Huesca the “victim of the type of crime he was working against,” the Chicago police superintendent said.

Police officers found Huesca on the ground outside his home when they responded just before 3 a.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert, police said. Huesca was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“The investigation continues and no further information is available at this time,” Chicago PD said in a statement about Tate Jr.’s arrest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

