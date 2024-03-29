AXS TV devoting an entire Sunday to Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar at Sammy’s Island at Palms Pool: Photo Credit: Robert John Kley

Sammy Hagar fans are going to want to tune in to AXS TV on Sunday, April 14, because starting at 10 a.m. ET the network will devote a day of programming to the rocker.

Dubbed Sammy Super Sunday, the programming will include the concert film Sammy Hagar & The Wabos: Livin’ It Up, featuring Hagar’s former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony. The concert will air at 9 p.m. ET, with a set that includes tunes like “I Can’t Drive 55″ and “Heavy Metal,” along with Van Halen tracks like “Good Enough” and “Best of Both Worlds.”

Other highlights of Sammy Super Sunday include a Sammy appearance on Daryl Hall’s Live from Daryl’s House; episodes of Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar, featuring such artists as Willie Nelson, Robby Krieger and Rick Springfield; The Eddie Money Tribute Concert, with a performance from Sammy; and a Sammy edition of Rockstar Shuffle.

“Sammy Hagar is the quintessential rock icon, and a longtime favorite for our audience,” said Katie Daryl, vice president of programming for AXS TV. “He continues to be a beloved fixture on our network, and we are excited to raise a toast to him this spring!”

To coincide with Sammy Super Sunday, AXS TV is holding a sweepstakes in which a winner and their guest will get to see Sammy live in Las Vegas. The package includes two VIP tickets to the opening party of Sammy’s Island, a poolside restaurant and bar at the Palms Casino, along with two VIP tickets to see Sammy with The Circle at The Pearl on May 18. The sweepstakes open April 1 and runs until April 15 via AXS TV’s social media platforms.