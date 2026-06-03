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Entertainment News

‘Backrooms’ crosses $100 million, becomes highest-grossing A24 film at domestic box office

todayJune 3, 2026

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Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘Backrooms.’ (A24)

Backrooms is now the highest-grossing A24 film at the domestic box office.

The Kane Parsons-directed film crossed $100 million in the North American box office on Wednesday, A24 confirmed to ABC Audio.

This makes it the studio’s first film to reach such an achievement. It surpassed the Timothée Chalamet film Marty Supreme‘s domestic total of $96 million in only six days.

According to the studio, Backrooms’ global box office number stands at $144 million as of Wednesday. This means Backrooms is close to surpassing the best picture Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s worldwide total of $148 million to become A24’s second highest grossing movie. Marty Supreme is currently A24’s highest grossing movie worldwide with a total of $191.3 million.

Backrooms opened in theaters on May 29. It brought in more than $81 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, off a $10 million budget. This made it the biggest debut in history for an original horror film, as well as the biggest debut for a first-time filmmaker on a non-franchise film. At 20 years old, Parsons is the youngest director to have a #1 film at the box office.

The horror film is based on Parsons’ popular YouTube series. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve as two people who enter a secret doorway into a maze of seemingly endless rooms.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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