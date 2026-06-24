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Mike FM Music News

Backstreet Boys’ Kevin Richardson recalls the moment his kids realized how famous he is

todayJune 24, 2026

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Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Even if your dad was in one of the bestselling groups of all time, if you weren’t around to see them in their heyday, you might not fully realize how famous he is. But when an artist you love thinks your dad’s a big deal, that’s pretty convincing proof. At least, that’s what Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson discovered a few years ago.

Speaking to Billboard, Kevin said that during the group’s DNA tour, he and his kids were eating at a Toronto restaurant when superstar rapper Drake, a Toronto native, happened to drop in. “The maitre’d is like, ‘Uh, excuse me, Drake is here and he would love, when you’re finished, he would love to be able to come over and say hi,'” Kevin recalled, noting that his kids immediately started freaking out.

When they eventually went over and met Drake, Kevin said the rapper shared a story about how he had his first kiss to a Backstreet song. Then, according to Kevin, Drake asked, “What are you guys doing in town?”

“I’m like, ‘We’re playing three shows.’ He’s like, ‘Could I come through?'” Kevin continued.

“He came through, got up on stage and performed with us,” Kevin laughed. “So that is really when it clicked for my kids.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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