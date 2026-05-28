Barry Manilow addresses whether he’s had ‘work done’: ‘I’m as vain as anybody else’

Barry Manilow, ‘What A Time.’ (STILETTO Entertainment)

Barry Manilow will be 83 in June, and he still looks pretty good, but he admits that he’s had some help in that department — sort of.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times to promote his new album, What a Time, Barry says, “I look fantastic, but I’m a hundred years old, right? I don’t know how that happened, by the way — I don’t get Botox or anything.”

When the interviewer asks him directly, “You’ve had no work done?” Barry responds, “No!” but then continues, “I must say: There was one time when we lived in LA that I did do a facelift. But after that it’s just been a little here, a little there.”

When the interviewer protests that that’s not exactly having “no work done,” Barry argues, “‘Work’ is like a facelift, and I only had one of those. The rest of it — I see something falling down, sure, I’ll do that. I’m as vain as anybody else.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Barry, who’s had to postpone a number of concerts while he recovers from lung cancer surgery, says it’s been “agony” being off the road.

“Make an album, go on the road, come back, make an album, go on the road — that’s what my life’s been for years,” he says. “And I like it. Now I just have to get better and do what the doctors are telling me. It’s the only way out.”