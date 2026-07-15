Barry Manilow celebrating local music educators on arena tour

Manilow and Mario Banks, the Manilow Music Teacher Award winner in Newark, NJ. (Photo Credit: Mark Ashe )

Barry Manilow will be using his upcoming arena tour to celebrate music educators across the country.

The “Mandy” singer will be handing out the Manilow Music Teacher Award at each stop on his upcoming tour. The award “recognizes educators whose passion and dedication bring music to life for their students.”

Winners, chosen by the public, will receive a $10,000 grant; half will go directly to the teacher, and the other half will go toward new instruments and equipment for their school. The winning teacher will also meet Manilow before their local show, and they’ll be recognized onstage during the show.

The award is handed out as part of the singer’s Manilow Music Project, which has already donated more than $10 million in instruments and scholarships to students, teachers and music programs.

Manilow is currently in Las Vegas for his residency at the Westgate Las Vegas, with his next show on Thursday. The next leg of his arena tour launches July 30 in Charleston, South Carolina. A complete list of tour dates can be found at BarryManilow.com.