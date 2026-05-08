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Mike FM Music News

Barry Manilow releases ‘Another Life – 2026’ from upcoming album, ‘What a Time’

todayMay 8, 2026

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Barry Manilow, ‘What A Time.’ (STILETTO Entertainment)

Barry Manilow is giving fans one final preview of his upcoming album, What a Time.

The latest track released is “Another Life – 2026,” a reimagined take on his 1992 song, which originally appeared on his box set, The Complete Collection and Then Some….

“Another Life – 2026” is now available via digital outlets.

This is the third track Manilow has released from What a Time, following “Sun Shine” and “Once Before I Go.” The record, Manilow’s first album of new material in close to 15 years, will be released June 5.

Manilow recently had to postpone the May shows of his Las Vegas residency at the Westgate as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a cancerous spot on his left lung. He did reveal that his doctor said he should be good to go for his planned arena shows in the U.K. in June.

A complete list of dates can be found at BarryManilow.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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