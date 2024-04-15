Baseball Drops Series Against Mary Hardin-Baylor

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost all three of their road non-conference games against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 9-6, 6-5, 9-4.

The Mountaineers traveled to Belton, Texas, for their road three-game non-conference series against the Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Schreiner fell to 5-13 overall on the season as they dropped all three games on the road against the Crusaders.

Game 1 SCH 6 – UMHB 9

After keeping the game even through 7 innings, Schreiner gave up 6 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning, leading to the Crusaders sneaking away with a 9-6 victory to open up the three-game series.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was the senior trio of Aidan Warren (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) who went 3-5 with a double and 2 RBI, Gerardo Cardoza (Grad. / Mission, TX) who went 3-5 a double and an RBI, and Joseph DiCarlo (Senior / Chandler, AZ) who went 3-5 with 2 RBI.

On the mound, it was Daniel Garza (Grad. / Houston, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 1.0 innings and giving up 3 runs on 7 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E SCH 3 3 6 13 UMHB 3 6 X 9 14

Game 2 SCH 5 – UMHB 6

The second game of the series was another close matchup as Schreiner battled back to take the lead in the 4th inning after falling behind by 3 runs in the 1st inning. However, the Crusaders would respond by taking back the lead in the 5th inning and sealed the win with 1 run scored in the 6th inning.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Aidan Warren who continued his impressive hitting production by going 3-4 with a double and an RBI.

On the mound, it was Logan Sifuentes (Sophomore / North Richland Hills, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 0.1 innings and giving up 1 run on 5 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SCH 2 1 1 1 5 10 UMHB 3 2 1 X 6 11 2

Game 3 SCH 4 – UMHB 9

The Crusaders took control defensively to close out the series as Schreiner was held to just 9 hits and 4 runs through nine innings.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Gerardo Cardoza who went 3-4, and AJ Rodriguez (Junior / San Antonio, TX) who went 3-4 with an RBI.

On the mound, it was Nolan Sauceda (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 5.2 innings and giving up 6 runs on 27 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E SCH 1 3 4 9 2 UMHB 1 2 1 2 3 X 9 15

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home as they open Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) play with a matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

