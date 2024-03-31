Baseball Goes 1-2 Against Centenary College

AD

Cover photo by Camryn Calderon, Sports Information Student-Worker

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team went 1-2 in their three-game home conference series against Centenary College.

The Mountaineers were at home for their three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Gentlemen from Centenary College.

Schreiner moved to 8-18 overall and 3-5 in SCAC play after picking up one win against the Gents at home.

Game 1 SCH 7 – CEN 0

Centenary opened the series with a strong defensive display as they held the Mountaineers to just 4 hits and 0 runs through nine innings of play.

Leading the effort at the plate was Aidan Warren (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) who went 2-3.

On the mound, it was Fito Mendez (Junior / Ennis, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 5.0 innings and giving up 5 runs on 27 batters faced.

Box Score

Game 2 SCH 7 – CEN 11

The second game of the series was a close battle from both sides as the Mountaineers fought back late in the game, but unfortunately came up short.

Leading the effort again at the plate was Aidan Warren who went 4-4 with a double, a triple, and 2 RBI.

On the mound, it was Trey Bennett who was credited with the loss after pitching 4.0 innings and giving up 7 runs on 21 batters faced.

Box Score

Game 3 SCH 7 – CEN 5

Schreiner closed out the series with a strong win against the #2 team in the conference, Centenary College.

Leading the effort at the plate was a combination of senior leadership as Aidan Warren, Tyler Juarez, Gerardo Cardoza, Isaiah Hernandez, and Seth Joseph all went 2-4.

On the mound, it was Daniel Garza (Grad. / Houston, TX) who was credited with the win after pitching 2.1 innings and only giving up 2 hits and 0 runs on 11 batters faced.

Box Score

Up Next

The Mountaineers will head out on the road as they continue conference play with a trip to Seguin, Texas, for a matchup against Texas Lutheran University.

Schedule