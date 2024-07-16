AD
Baseball Lands Eight on ALL-SCAC Team

todayJuly 16, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team closed out their season with eight players being selected to the 2024 SCAC Baseball All-SCAC team.

Gerardo Cardoza (Grad. / Mission, TX) – ALL-SCAC First Team

Aidan Warren (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) – ALL-SCAC First Team

Tyler Juarez (Senior / Pasadena, TX) – ALL-SCAC Second Team

Trey Bennett (Freshman / Willis, TX) – ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention

Joseph DiCarlo (Senior / Chandler, AZ) – ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention

Isaiah Hernandez (Grad. / El Paso, TX) – ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention

Fito Mendez (Junior / Ennis, TX) – ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention

AJ Rodriguez (Junior / San Antonio, TX) – ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention

To view the full ALL-SCAC team selections (Click Here)

Written by: Schreiner University

