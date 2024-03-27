AD
Rev Rock Report

BBC announces new ‘Moments That Shook Music’ Kurt Cobain documentary

todayMarch 27, 2024

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The BBC has announced a new Kurt Cobain documentary.

The film, titled Moments That Shook Music: Kurt Cobain, will air on BBC Two in honor of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the late Nirvana frontman’s death.

“Told exclusively through powerful and rare archive footage — some of which has never been seen on British TV before — Moments that Shook Music: Kurt Cobain is a visceral account of the days that surrounded that tragic moment in 1994 when Cobain took his own life,” a press release reads.

“Kurt Cobain’s life and death has turned into myth and legend since his passing,” says Jonathan Rothery, head of BBC Popular Music TV. “This documentary tries to demystify that moment in time by telling the story direct from the scene, via fly on the wall footage filmed by those that were there.”

Cobain died by suicide on April 5, 1994.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.  ﻿

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

