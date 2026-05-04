Beanie Feldstein is pregnant, expecting first child with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts attend the ‘Wicked: For Good’ New York premiere at David Geffen Hall on Nov. 17, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images)

Beanie Feldstein is going to be a mom.

The actress is expecting her first child with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts.

Feldstein took to Instagram on Monday to share the news of her pregnancy. She collaborated on a post with Roberts, writing, “Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!!” in the caption, followed by a pink bow emoji and a baby bottle emoji.

The post features photos of the couple dressed in pink clothing. Feldstein and Roberts pose with their hands resting on Feldstein’s baby bump with big smiles on their faces.

The final photo features a two-tiered cake adorned with light pink decorative bows. A message is piped on the cake board in light pink icing. It reads, “B+B are having a baby!”

Many celebrities wished the couple congratulations in the post’s comments section. Feldstein’s close friend Ben Platt wrote, “the universe is healing,” while Feldstein’s Booksmart director Olivia Wilde wrote, “Luckiest baby. And I’m finally a grandma!!!!”

Broadway legend Audra McDonald also sent well-wishes. “Amazing. Congrats to you two!” she wrote, while pop star and Wicked actress Ariana Grande commented a face holding back tears emoji alongside a heart and an exclamation point.

Feldstein and Roberts were married in New York’s Hudson Valley on May 20, 2023. The former shared a post to Instagram in December 2025 celebrating Roberts’ birthday, calling her “the most singular girl in the world – the greatest light to walk into any room – the best thing to ever happen to me,” saying she’s looking forward to their “most magical year ahead.”