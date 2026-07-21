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Rev Rock Report

Beatles Magical Mystery Tour bus has chance encounter with Paul McCartney

todayJuly 21, 2026

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Paul McCartney on May 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Fans on a Beatles tour of Liverpool got quite a surprise when they had a chance encounter with Paul McCartney.

Neil Morton, who drives the Magical Mystery Tour Bus around Liverpool, tells the BBC that during a recent tour, the bus pulled up to find McCartney at a traffic light. It happened at the very moment McCartney was on a video call with his former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr.

“It was surreal,” said Morton. “I had pulled up at the traffic lights on Hope Street when who should I see – Sir Paul with Ringo on Facetime. He waved to us and everybody took photos. The passengers could not believe it.”

Unfortunately for fans, Morton said, “Nobody really got chance to speak with him.”

According to the BBC, McCartney was back in Liverpool to honor Adolescence actor Stephen Graham with a companionship from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, the school he co-founded.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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