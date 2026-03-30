Benson Boone to launch Wanted Man tour in July

Benson Boone (Justin Campbell)

Benson Boone is a wanted man, which is why he’s hitting the road again.

The “Mystical Magical” singer will launch his 2026 Wanted Man tour July 7 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Right now, it’s scheduled to wrap up in Casper, Wyoming, on Sept. 3. You can register for presale access now at Benson’s website; the presale starts April 1 at 11 a.m. local time. Other presales will take place April 2, with the tickets going on sale to the general public April 3 at 11 a.m. local time.

Benson announced the tour with a video that’s part of the “how I’d bake a cake” trend. He bakes his cake shirtless, wearing only an apron and flexing his muscles while he chops, stirs, slices, dices and does provocative things with bananas and melons. When he takes the cake out of the oven, it has a picture of a fake Wanted Man magazine cover on it. In the cover image, Benson poses with his shirt open and one of the cover lines says, “Backflips and magic included.”

Benson hinted at more dates on March 17 when he posted about a one-off show he did in Birmingham, England, earlier this month. He wrote, “This show brought me a new wave of inspiration and I think I’m gonna need more…a lot more. Stay tuned, love you all.”

Benson’s previous trek, the American Heart world tour, concluded in November 2025.