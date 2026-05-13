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Entertainment News

‘Big Brother’ season 28 gets CBS premiere date

todayMay 13, 2026

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Julie Chen Moonves awards Ashley Hollis the winner of ‘Big Brother’ season 27. (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

It’s not summer without Big Brother.

CBS has announced that season 28 of the hit reality competition series will premiere on July 9. The special 90-minute episode kicks off premiere week. It will be followed by the return of the show’s companion series, Big Brother: Unlocked, on July 10. Another 90-minute episode will air on July 12.

Big Brother follows a group of people who live together in a house without the ability to leave it or access anything about the outside world. The house has dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move, every second of the day. Each week a person gets voted out of the house, until the last remaining houseguest wins the $750,000 prize.

Julie Chen Moonves returns once again to host the show, which this season will include the milestone 1,000th episode of the series. This means Big Brother will become the first primetime series to reach 1,000 original episodes.

After its premiere weekend, Big Brother season 28 will air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day.

Additionally, fans will once again be able to watch the Big Brother live feeds on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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