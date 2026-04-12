AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Corgan makes Coachella debut during sombr’s set

todayApril 12, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performs with Sombr at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Billy Corgan made his Coachella debut Saturday, joining alt-pop artist sombr onstage for a rendition of the classic Smashing Pumpkins song “1979.”

In introducing Corgan, sombr asked the crowd, “Coachella, is it cool if I bring some f****** rock royalty on the stage right now?”

“Coachella, I want you to make the most noise for this person,” sombr continued. “It’s their first time ever appearing at Coachella.”

Corgan then took the stage to the opening riff of “1979” while giving double metal horns. While his mic was having issues at the beginning of the song, the problem was eventually fixed and he sung along with sombr while strumming his guitar.

Corgan will be headlining a festival when The Smashing Pumpkins play Lollapalooza 2026, taking place July 30 to Aug. 2 in his hometown of Chicago.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%