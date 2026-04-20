Billy Idol joins Sombr for surprise Coachella appearance

Sombr and Billy Idol perform during weekend 2, day 2 of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. cott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Newly announced Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Billy Idol made a surprise appearance during weekend two of the Coachella festival in Indio, California.

The rocker and his longtime guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens were the surprise guests during Sombr’s set Saturday night, joining the alt-pop singer for his Idol’s hit song “Eyes Without A Face.”

“Thanks to the legends @billyidol & @stevestevens for joining me,” Sombr wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for having @stevestevens and I,” Billy wrote in the comments.

Both Idol and Stevens are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony happening Nov. 14 in Los Angeles and airing in December on ABC and Disney+.

Idol is heading out on the road this summer for a new leg of his It’s A Nice Day To … Tour Again! tour, which kicks off Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He will also headline the weeklong Hot in the City Las Vegas residency at the Fontainebleau from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5.

A complete list of Billy Idol dates can be found at BillyIdol.net.