AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Idol & Steve Stevens to celebrate ‘Rebel Yell’ 40th anniversary with Empire State Building performance

todayApril 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Capitol/UMe

Billy Idol will continue the 40th anniversary celebration of his sophomore album, Rebel Yell, with a performance at one of New York’s most iconic landmarks.

Idol and his longtime guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens will be on hand as New York’s Empire State Building helps celebrate the anniversary with a special lighting ceremony on Tuesday, April 30. The pair is also going to perform a live acoustic set for a select group of fans. 

The Rebel Yell 40th anniversary deluxe edition is out now, featuring an album of previously unreleased songs and demos. One of those previously unreleased songs, “Best Way Out of Here,” from the album’s original recording sessions, is now available on digital outlets.

Released November 1983, Rebel Yell went to #6 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, thanks to hit songs “Eyes Without A Face,” which peaked at #4 on the Hot 100 chart, the title track and “Flesh For Fantasy.” Videos for all three tracks got regular play on MTV.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%