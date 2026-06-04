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Mike FM Music News

Black Label Society sets chart record with ‘Name in Blood’

todayJune 4, 2026

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Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society performs at Sweden Rock Festival on June 03, 2026 in Norje, Sweden. (Anne-Marie Forker/Getty Images)

After offering fans limited-edition CDs of her new Toy Story 5 song, Taylor Swift has put some vinyl versions up for sale — with a twist.

Instead of the usual 7-inch vinyls, there are two 10-inch vinyls available to order now. One of them is pressed in the star shape of Toy Story 5 character Jessie’s sheriff’s badge. Taylor’s Toy Story 5 song “I Knew It, I Knew You” was inspired by Jessie’s journey in the film.

The other vinyl is decorated to look like Jessie’s red cowboy hat. Both vinyls picture the Toy Story 5 logo on the flip side, along with an instrumental version of the song.

These so-called “collector’s edition” vinyls are only available until Friday at 1:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last. They’ll ship on or around June 19, but you won’t have to wait to hear the song: it arrives on digital platforms on Friday.

When she announced the song, Taylor wrote on Instagram, “I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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